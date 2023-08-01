ST. LOUIS – Everyone has fantasized about what it would be like to win the lottery, especially now that the Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed a billion dollars.

“Aw man, if I won a billion, I’m a lotto stud,” said Jamehl Wilson, a lottery player. “I’m going to take my family, and all of you will need to document the whole process. You’ve got to document everything. We’re going to Cabo.”

Winning can undoubtedly change your life.

“My name is John Falcon, and I won the lottery,” said John Falcon, a lottery winner.

Falcon once won the lottery for $45 million. What’s his secret?

“I have no magic powers other than a big flash of incredible luck,” he said.

While fantasizing is enjoyable, most of us are unlikely to be so fortunate.

Krispy Kreme is offering a free original glazed donut to help satisfy your cravings and fill any voids in your day. Their Mega Glaze Days promotion includes a glazed donut and a lottery ticket from Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing on Aug. 1 or Wednesday, Aug. 2. Alternatively, as the company puts it, “any losing lottery ticket at all.”

Lottery players will be hoping for the best when the $1.17 billion Mega Millions jackpot is drawn on Tuesday night.

“It will probably be cool, and that whole first year, just enjoy it if I win,” Wilson said. “I will enjoy it and make sure everybody is having a good time. And then after that, it’s time to get serious, try to double the pot. You know lotto stud.”

A generous lottery winner who intends to win again and again.