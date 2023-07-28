CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Not only is it hot outside, but it’s a sizzling summer at the box office. We spoke with moviegoers who opted to stay inside to beat the heat.

As temperatures rise, ticket sales are soaring at the B&B Theater in Creve Coeur.

“We’ve had a lot of really big summer blockbusters. Barbie just came out, and it’s the biggest movie in the world right now,” said McKenzie Sheehy, marketing communications specialist for B&B Theaters.

That is why Tiara Jackson and her family went to watch the biggest hit.

“Yeah, we’re really excited. I’m so happy that we get a chance to see it,” she said. “Oh, it was really important just to find somewhere cool and relaxing. You know, get away from the hot weather.”

And some came to get away for relief from the heat they’d experienced this week.

“Goodness, we walked outside yesterday at the ballgame, and it was like, I need to take a shower already just walking from the car to the stadium,” said Lori Zeid of Chesterfield.

“It’s best that one stay inside at this point and make yourself feel better by staying cool,” said Janice Rifkin of Ballwin.

And the movie theater is an ideal spot for doing just that while you eat some freshly popped popcorn and wash it down with some ice-cold water.

“If you want a quiet time to settle down inside, we have that option,” Sheehy said. “But if you have kids that want to get their energy out, and you want to do it in a cool, nice place, you want to eat some food, get some drinks, we have bowling and arcade for that option as well.”