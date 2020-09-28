‘Lock It or Lose It’ – Police see uptick in car break-ins

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Law enforcement across the St. Louis region are urging folks to lock their cars and pocket keys after an uptick in car break-ins and thefts.

Ballwin and Chesterfield police are issuing reminders along with many other departments.

Maplewood police say their department has seen a 126 percent increase so far in 2020, with 43 cars stolen; up from just 19 year to date in 2019.

Police say make sure to take in purses or backpacks especially if you have a key fob inside and do not leave guns in your vehicle.