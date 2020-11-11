Long lines forming outside local urgent care clinics as demand increases for COVID testing

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – We’re seeing a surge of people in the St. Louis area trying to get tested for COVID – and it’s not easy.

Both the Mercy Health System and the SSM Health System say they have seen people lining up waiting for their clinics to open in the morning.

Mercy has expanded the availability of rapid COVID-19 tests by offering them at all of its urgent care locations in the St. Louis area. The tests can determine whether a person has Sars-CoV-2 within 15 minutes.

“People are tired but we’re here to support the community. We’re bringing as much access as we can. You know the community is asking for this testing, you know there is a lot of anxiety around this pandemic, so we’re here to support the community and the health of our patients,” said Dr. Jaime Zengotita, medical director of Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care clinics.

Meanwhile, SSM Health is offering tests with results back in a few days. A spokesperson says they will have the rapid tests at its urgent care facilities by the end of the month.

Patients wanting the tests must register online and set up an appointment before coming to any of the clinics.

Mercy says about 90 percent of the care provided at their urgent care centers is COVID-related. In addition to testing, both Mercy and SSM Health are treating a lot of patients with COVID symptoms.

“We have a seen a steep increase in urgent care volume over the past week or so,” said SSM Health Urgent Care Director Lauren Knight. “Our urgent care volume has doubled from what our normal volume is this time of year. We are seeing a lot of patients who are presenting with upper respiratory infections and with COVID-like symptoms.”

If you’re interested in getting a COVID test at either a Mercy urgent care of an SSM Health urgent care, visit gohealthuc.com or ssmhealth.com.