Longtime FOX 2 anchor Sandy Miller retiring after 25 years in television

ST. LOUIS – Sandy Miller is leaving FOX 2 next month and retiring after 25 years in the television industry.

Sandy says she’s loved being part of our community, which has trusted her with their stories. But now she’s looking forward to having dinner with her husband on weeknights – something that hasn’t happened in more than two decades.

Sandy came to FOX 2 in Oct. 2002. She began her career at KOLR in Springfield. She joined KPLR in the Corporate Marketing Department, but quickly found her way to the news desk. She co-anchored the 9 p.m. news on KPLR for four years.

Her husband Matt, whom she met at KPLR, is already semi-retired. They both look forward to traveling and enjoying their grandchildren while they are still young.

As a working mom, Sandy spent a lot of the time on the sidelines when it came to her two sons’ participation in school athletics. She now wants to be in the game when it comes to her grandchildren.

Sandy grew up at the Lake of the Ozarks and graduated from Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri, where she was attending on a scholarship.

She leaves broadcast journalism having fulfilled a lifelong goal. Ever since Bob Barker interviewed Sandy during the Miss USA Pageant, Sandy knew she wanted to in television.