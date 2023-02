MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – After keeping the studios and newsrooms of FOX 2 and KPLR spick-and-span for 20 years, longtime employee Rodolfo Gonzalez is set for retirement.

FOX 2 thanked Rodolfo for his time with a special sendoff celebration Friday, his final day of work. Many of his close friends gathered Friday and surprised him with cake, cards and a gift basket.

Rodolfo officially became a U.S. citizen last year. Many co-workers know him for hard work and positivity.

Happy retirement, Rodolfo!