ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis community is honoring the life and legacy of the late Austin Layne Jr., the longtime president and founder of the funeral home that bears his name.

Black bunting drapes the front of the Austin Layne Mortuary, where the founder will be remembered as someone who touched so many lives and had a heart of gold. Layne passed away on Sunday at 87.

He was known for his kindness, comforting thousands of families over the years with his music and services at city’s most iconic black funeral homes. His duties may have been somber, but he made sure he provided compassionate and dignified services to countless families.

Rickey Whittington of Plaza Motor Company considered Layne a father figure.

“Austin Layne was a man of the community. He was the godfather of the funeral business. I have had a 45-year relationship with him and he mentored me. He mentored so many young men in the St. Louis area,” Whittington said. “Not just St. Louis City, but St. Louis County; and a global base. He was a special individual. He was a man of meekness, a servant for God. He loved the Lord. He loved his family.”

His deep dedication to serving the community has left a lasting impression on those who knew and admired him, and his passing has left a void in their hearts.

Layne leaves behind a wife and a daughter.

VISITATION

Friday, Oct. 13

12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Austin A. Layne Mortuary, Inc.

7239 West Florissant Ave.

St. Louis, Mo. 63136

VISITATION

Saturday, Oct. 14

8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

Greater Grace Church

3690 Pershall Road

St. Louis, Mo. 63135

FUNERAL

Saturday, Oct. 14

10 a.m.

Greater Grace Church

3690 Pershall Road

St. Louis, Mo. 63135