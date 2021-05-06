Longtime Missouri GOP consultant, lobbyist faces federal tax charge

ST. LOUIS (AP) – David Barklage, a political consultant and lobbyist whose clients have included several prominent Republicans in state government, has been indicted on a felony tax charge.
The indictment handed up in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on April 28 and unsealed Thursday alleges that Barklage failed to report $443,633 in income from 2012 through 2014. As a result, according to the indictment, he failed to pay $151,843 in taxes.
A statement from the law firm representing Barklage says he “maintains his innocence.”
Barklage was a consultant last year to the Uniting Missouri political action committee, which provided financial backing for GOP Gov. Mike Parsons’s successful election bid.