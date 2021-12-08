Longtime Muny president retiring in December

ST. LOUIS — Denny Reagan, the president and CEO of the Muny, is retiring on December 31, 2021, after working at the country’s oldest and largest outdoor theatre for more than 50 years.

Reagan began his career at the theatre picking up trash after each live musical performance. He worked his way up to the top position, one he held for thirty years.

Several goals were accomplished under Reagan’s leadership — including a major renovation of the Muny’s campus, the kick-off of a $100 million fundraising effort, which has brought in more than 85 million dollars, and the establishment of an endowment for the theatre.

Kwofe Coleman, a longtime Muny employee who has worked alongside Reagan for more than a decade has been selected to succeed Reagan as president and CEO starting January 1, 2022. Reagan will serve as an adviser to the Muny.