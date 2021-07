ST. LOUIS – The former artistic director of the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis has died.

Steven Woolf programmed “The Rep” for more than three decades. It’s a live professional theatre company.

He retired in 2019. Woolf also worked at Webster University and directed some off-broadway productions.

“The Rep” said, “his profound impact on our organization will never be forgotten.”

He died of advanced COPD. Woolf was 75 years old.