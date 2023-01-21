ST. LOUIS – Tom Villa, a longtime politician who represented St. Louis City, has died at the age of 77.

Villa served as president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen from 1987 to 1995. Before that, Villa served two years as the city’s public safety director. Prior to that, he served for 10 years in the Missouri House of Representatives from 1974-1984.

Villa ran for mayor of St. Louis in 1993, but lost in the Democratic primary to Freeman Bosley Jr.



Friends describe Villa as a person who had a deep love for the city of St. Louis. He graduated from St. Mary’s High School and Saint Louis University while also earning a master’s degree at the University of Missouri – St. Louis amid his political experience.