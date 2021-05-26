Longtime West Alton fireworks stand warns customers about fireworks shortage

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST ALTON, Mo. – Jim Meyers is the current owner of Captain Jim’s Fireworks in West Alton. His family opened the business in 1947. They have a license to sell fireworks year-round. Meyers predicts this year will be unlike any other.

“I’ve been doing this since I was old enough to carry a box,” he said.

Meyers believes some fireworks products could sell out before July 4. Supply levels were already challenged because of a strong demand last year, when many large-scale fireworks displays were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

“It pretty much blew through all of our back stock that we normally keep,” Meyers said.

He’s ordered plenty of replacement products but is having trouble getting those products shipped to his business. He said the problem is a backlog at US ports and is currently receiving about half of the products he orders.

“If I make a $100,000 order, I’m getting about $50,000 of it,” Meyers said.

He’s expecting a delivery of products this week.

“We’re going to start running out of stuff towards the end of June,” he said.

Meyers expects sparklers, Roman candles, and firecrackers to all be in short supply this year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News