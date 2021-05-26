Longtime West Alton fireworks stand warns customers about fireworks shortage

WEST ALTON, Mo. – Jim Meyers is the current owner of Captain Jim’s Fireworks in West Alton. His family opened the business in 1947. They have a license to sell fireworks year-round. Meyers predicts this year will be unlike any other.

“I’ve been doing this since I was old enough to carry a box,” he said.

Meyers believes some fireworks products could sell out before July 4. Supply levels were already challenged because of a strong demand last year, when many large-scale fireworks displays were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

“It pretty much blew through all of our back stock that we normally keep,” Meyers said.

He’s ordered plenty of replacement products but is having trouble getting those products shipped to his business. He said the problem is a backlog at US ports and is currently receiving about half of the products he orders.

“If I make a $100,000 order, I’m getting about $50,000 of it,” Meyers said.

He’s expecting a delivery of products this week.

“We’re going to start running out of stuff towards the end of June,” he said.

Meyers expects sparklers, Roman candles, and firecrackers to all be in short supply this year.