‘Loons’ spotted in St. Louis area skies Wednesday night

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – FOX 2 has received lots of phone calls from viewers, wondering what they were seeing in the sky Wednesday evening. There were reports of spheres high in the sky.

No, they aren’t flying saucers. Flight tracking programs identify them as Loons. They’re a type of balloon that is designed to help spread internet connectivity in under-served areas. There were three confirmed Loons in the area Wednesday night.

The company behind the technology is a subsidiary of Google’s parent company Alphabet.