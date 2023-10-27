ST. LOUIS – If you’re looking to enjoy a Loop Trolley experience this year, you only have a few more days.

The 2023 season for the Loop Trolley ends Sunday. Visitors can ride the trolley on Friday or Sunday, but there is no service on Saturday due to a special street event.

The Loop Trolley runs on Delmar Boulevard and DeBaliviere Avenue between the University City Library and the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park. There is no charge to ride the Loop Trolley. No tickets or reservations are needed, and Loop Trolley rides are on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information on the Loop Trolley service, visit its website or Facebook page.