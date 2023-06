ST. LOUIS – The Loop Trolley won’t be running this Saturday.

Delmar Boulevard will be closed from Leland to Limit Avenue for a Juneteenth festival. The closure is from 6:00 a.m. to 8:15 p.m.

The Juneteenth event is from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. It’ll feature local black-owned businesses, music, storytelling, and dance performances.