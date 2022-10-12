ST. LOUIS – A woman died Tuesday after a loose piece of metal struck the windshield of her car on Interstate 64 in St. Louis.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the westbound lanes of I-64 near Vandeventer Avenue.

Investigators say a piece of metal went through the driver’s side of the front windshield before the driver struck a north concrete wall several times. It’s unclear at this time whether the loose piece of metal come off a vehicle or was previously debris on the roadway.

The woman, driving a 2012 Mercedes Benz E350, was rushed to a hospital, but she later died from her injuries. Police have not disclosed the victim’s identity or age. No one else was involved in the incident.

An accident reconstruction team with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the crash.