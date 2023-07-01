ARNOLD, Mo. – After several rounds of severe storms this weekend damage is isolated around the St. Louis region.

In Arnold, a firework tent located in the Walmart parking lot on Michigan Avenue not only got destroyed by weather Saturday, but it was also targeted by looters. There are zip ties, cardboard and other firework debris all over the ground.

Brandon Jackson works for W&W Roofing and is a sponsor of the tent. Jackson tells FOX 2 he witnessed people taking advantage of the storm damage and decided to take everything they could. They’re working to figure out what to do next, like possibly filing a police report.

“It’s sad,” Jackson said. “All these fireworks stands are usually all small business, locally-owned. It’s unfortunate that somebody would just come by and take what they can and run away, you know? It’s unfortunate. Unfortunate people are like that.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Jackson said the owner just opened for the season a few days ago. He tarped everything up and closed for the night before the storms rolled in.

“He said he was expecting from this weekend and into the Fourth [of July], at least $500,000 to a million in sales. So, I mean, you’re talking hundreds of thousands in merchandise,” Jackson said.

Just across the parking a lot, a semi flipped on its side. The storm kept businesses like Ives Towing busy.

Ameren crews spent much of the day working to restore power everything was up and running when the Andrea Race, the assistant manager of Long John Silver’s on Jeffco Blvd. got in at 7:30 a.m., but their sign blew across the street. There are tree limbs blocking parking spaces and some damage to the drive-thru.

“Hopefully today’s not as bad as yesterday, weather-wise we’ll see,” Race said. Cross our fingers, right?

But people hoping for a fireworks show will have to wait. The Independence Day celebration over in Arnold City Park scheduled for Saturday night is canceled due to power outages, downed trees, and unsafe conditions. It’s unclear if or when it will be rescheduled.