Los Angeles paper heralds formidable Cardinals team ahead of Wild Card showdown

ST. LOUIS – Baseball streaks are a real thing.

An L.A. Times article says the Cardinals have the best mojo in sports. A “steamrolling team” they’re calling these Cardinals.

Fans might agree with that sentiment.

“It means a lot more,” said Cardinals fan Michael Cook. “We really need this win. I think the whole city could use it.”

“It is all new and it all looks great down here and especially a great atmosphere to come down; especially if the Cardinals do go deeper in the postseason,” Eric Bricwillenbrock said. “It will be great to come down and experience that.”

At Ballpark Village, fans are expected to watch the 7:10 p.m. game from inside Bally Sports Live and Cardinals Nation, or outdoors off Clark Street and the Together Credit Union Plaza, or Sports and Social.

On a Wednesday afternoon in St. Louis, businesses are hoping for post-season play for this river city and sales hit by the pandemic over the last almost two years.

“It’s great,” said Mike LaMartina, chief operating officer of Ballpark Village. “We’ve certainly seen fans come out and support this team this season and a lot of support here at Ballpark Village.”

“A lot of fans hadn’t been down here since 2019 so people have been pleased and impressed with the expansion we’ve done across the property. They’ve come back even without baseball. But now is a time to celebrate baseball and bring home a win and keep hosting watch parties as we continue for home and away games.”

St. Louis fans hoping for a victory in Hollywoodland.

“I drove up all the way from Lake of the Ozarks to be here today. Ballpark Village throws the best watch parties and it’s going to be a great day,” said Joel Davis.

Cardinals fan Heather Schlichting said tonight’s game is “going to be amazing.”

“Cardinals are going to bring home a winner and it’s going to be a good one.”

Downtown St. Louis is ready for potential post-season play Monday, Oct. 11, or Tuesday, Oct. 12, against the San Francisco Giants.

It all comes down to 27 outs tonight.