ST. LOUIS – Two suspects took off with lottery tickets, cigarettes and cash during an early-morning armed robbery at a St. Louis 7-Eleven store.

The robbery happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday at the 7-Eleven store in the 4900 block of Christy Boulevard, which is located in the city’s Bevo neighborhood.

Investigators say two suspects entered the store behind a customer, displayed handguns and announced their intent for a robbery. They reportedly ordered to clerk to open the cash register.

The robbers, believed to be two men, took off with an unspecified amount of cash, in addition to an unconfirmed number of cigarettes and lottery tickets. They reportedly left the scene in a red sedan.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.