O’FALLON, Mo. – Someone will be getting $1,000 a week for the rest of their life after claiming the second prize in the Missouri Lottery’s Cash4Life game. The winning ticket was sold at the Schnucks on Highway K in O’Fallon, Missouri. The winning ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn for the February 18 drawing.

The winner asked his smart speaker to read the winning numbers to him on February 19. The matching numbers shocked the man into doubting if the device was correct.

“I thought, ‘Maybe she’s wrong,’” the winner recalled.

Lotto winners have the right to remain anonymous in Missouri. The man confirmed that the numbers were correct and he won the second prize in the game. He has been playing this $2 game for the past year and is the first person to win the Cash4 Life prize of $1,000 per week in Missouri since the game started. The chances of winning second prize is one in 7,282,016.

A Washington County man won the top prize in August 2021. He is getting $1,000 every day for the rest of his life. Cash4Life began daily drawings in July 2019 and was first offered in Missouri in April 2021.