‘Love is Love’ digital billboards go up across St. Louis during Pride Month

ST. LOUIS – Outdoor advertising giant Lamar Advertising is celebrating Pride Month and showing support for the LGBTQ+ community by launching a nationwide campaign highlighting a simple message of love and acceptance.
All during June, the company will display the message “Love is Love” on more than 200 digital billboards in 30 markets in the nation.
The message will be seen on seven Lamar digital billboards in the St. Louis area.
Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising Company, said the company hopes to encourage people to treat others “with kindness and respect.”