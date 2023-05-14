ST. LOUIS – Employees with the St. Louis Water Division are working to restore full service for customers in Dogtown after receiving reports of low or no water pressure in the south city neighborhood.

This comes two days after a 30-inch water main broke near the Tamm Avenue overpass, which closed Interstate 64 in both directions for several hours.

The Water Division has not issued a boil advisory as of Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, a state audit last year recommended the city increase revenues for the Water Division. It found that St. Louis did not have sufficient water revenues to maintain the city’s water distribution.

This is a developing news story. FOX 2 will have additional information on-air and online later in the day.






