Missouri offering low-priced native plants

ST. LOUIS, Mo – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering native trees and shrubs for purchase.

MDC’s George O. White State Forest Nursery has a variety of low-priced native tree and shrub seedlings for reforestation, windbreaks, erosion control, wildlife food, and cover, as well as other purposes.

Seedling types include pine, bald cypress, cottonwood, black walnut, hickory, oak, pecan, persimmon, river birch, maple, willow, sycamore, blackberry, buttonbush, hazelnut, redbud, ninebark, spicebush, elderberry, sumac, wild plum, witch hazel, and others.

These seedlings are available in bundles of 10 or increments of 25 per species. Prices range from 34 cents to $1 per seedling. there is a $9 handling charge for each order. A 15% discount up $20 off seedling orders will be available for those with a Heritage Card, Permit Card, or Conservation ID Number.

Nursery supervisor Mike Fiaoni says that even if a species is listed as sold out, customers can still place an order for them. Orders sometimes get cancelled, freeing up inventory. Customers will not get charged for seedlings unless they are available to ship.

For more information visit the MDC website.