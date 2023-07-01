ST. LOUIS – St. Louis residents around Tower Grove Park might experience low water pressue in the aftermath of Saturday’s storms.

The St. Louis Mayor’s Office informed FOX 2 of the situation around 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

During the intense storms, the city’s Chain of Rocks water treatement plant temporarily lost power. This led to low water pressure in neighborhoods surrounding Tower Grove Park.

Ameren Missouri workers have since restored power at the treatment plant, but low water pressure remains. The water pressure could get back to normal within the next few hours.

Despite the situation, the city has not issued a boil advisory at this time. St. Louis residents are encouraged to report storm damage or continued low water pressure to the Citizens Service Bureau at 314-622-4800.