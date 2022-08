ST. LOUIS – Friday is National Dog Day and the Humane Society of Missouri is celebrating by reducing adoption fees for all adult dogs.

Pitbulls and pit mixes are available for $25, and all other breeds are being reduced by $50. Anyone who already has a furry companion of their own can celebrate by walking their dog and giving out plenty of treats.

The holiday was founded back in 2004 in hopes of encouraging people to adopt dogs from shelters.