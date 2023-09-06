ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Charles County family had their lives turned upside down this summer when their 3-year-old daughter was diagnosed with leukemia. Well, several Lowe’s stores in the area stepped up to help her in a special way.

Her name is Lyncoln, and she is playing on her brand-new playground set on Father’s Day of this year. She was diagnosed with a type of leukemia.

Lyncoln’s parents, Jason and Savannah, just so happened to run into the manager of Lowe’s in Wentzville while they were out at dinner. The manager asked about Lyncoln’s story and wanted to help.

A few days later, Lowe’s showed up at their house with a playground company, Backyard Products, and built a brand-new playground for Lyncoln free of charge. Lowes knew that Lyncoln couldn’t play with other kids because of her weakened immune system, so they wanted to create this backyard oasis for her.

Father Jason Stone says this kind gesture will make all the difference in Lycoln’s fight.

“Amazing is one word to describe it; mind-blowing,” Stone expressed. “We don’t really know how to say. Thank you properly. We are dealing with being in and out of the hospital constantly and knowing that this is at home waiting for my daughter on the good days it’s very relieving. It’s a little bit of peace of mind that she doesn’t have to be cooped up inside all the time and now has a yard to play and just be a three-year-old.

The family has a benefit concert coming up on September 8 in O’Fallon, Missouri, at Carshield Park from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., and you can follow the Facebook page: Lyncoln’s Leukemia Journey to get updates on her progress.

There is also a GoFundMe page set up if you want to help support her and her family.