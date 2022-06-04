Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

#50. St. Francois County

– Median household income: $46,307

— 19.2% below state average, 28.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 16.1%

— #2,322 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%

— #843 highest among all counties nationwide

#49. Nodaway County

– Median household income: $46,303

— 19.2% below state average, 28.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 14.6%

— #2,565 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%

— #842 highest among all counties nationwide

#48. Clark County

– Median household income: $45,842

— 20.0% below state average, 29.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 16.7%

— #2,200 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%

— #803 highest among all counties nationwide

#47. Barry County

– Median household income: $45,811

— 20.0% below state average, 29.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 16.3%

— #2,267 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%

— #800 highest among all counties nationwide

#46. St. Louis

– Median household income: $45,782

— 20.1% below state average, 29.6% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 18.9%

— #1,804 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 17.8%

— #798 highest among all counties nationwide

#45. Bollinger County

– Median household income: $45,140

— 21.2% below state average, 30.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 12.9%

— #2,775 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.4%

— #745 highest among all counties nationwide

#44. Lewis County

– Median household income: $45,118

— 21.2% below state average, 30.6% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 15.5%

— #2,430 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%

— #742 highest among all counties nationwide

#43. Phelps County

– Median household income: $44,987

— 21.5% below state average, 30.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 17.6%

— #2,023 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.5%

— #734 highest among all counties nationwide

#42. Pike County

– Median household income: $44,920

— 21.6% below state average, 30.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 15.3%

— #2,469 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%

— #722 highest among all counties nationwide

#41. Audrain County

– Median household income: $44,699

— 22.0% below state average, 31.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 16.9%

— #2,170 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

— #705 highest among all counties nationwide

#40. Macon County

– Median household income: $44,696

— 22.0% below state average, 31.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 12.1%

— #2,846 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%

— #704 highest among all counties nationwide

#39. Barton County

– Median household income: $44,510

— 22.3% below state average, 31.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 17.6%

— #2,023 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.1%

— #693 highest among all counties nationwide

#38. Schuyler County

– Median household income: $44,420

— 22.5% below state average, 31.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 10.4%

— #2,993 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.2%

— #687 highest among all counties nationwide

#37. Crawford County

– Median household income: $44,380

— 22.5% below state average, 31.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 12.4%

— #2,825 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 17.5%

— #683 highest among all counties nationwide

#36. Lawrence County

– Median household income: $44,060

— 23.1% below state average, 32.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 14.2%

— #2,615 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.8%

— #656 highest among all counties nationwide

#35. Sullivan County

– Median household income: $44,056

— 23.1% below state average, 32.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 12.4%

— #2,818 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.1%

— #655 highest among all counties nationwide

#34. Vernon County

– Median household income: $43,910

— 23.4% below state average, 32.4% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 12.6%

— #2,804 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%

— #642 highest among all counties nationwide

#33. Shelby County

– Median household income: $43,809

— 23.5% below state average, 32.6% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 12.9%

— #2,767 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.9%

— #632 highest among all counties nationwide

#32. Douglas County

– Median household income: $43,714

— 23.7% below state average, 32.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 15.1%

— #2,482 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.9%

— #625 highest among all counties nationwide

#31. Monroe County

– Median household income: $43,422

— 24.2% below state average, 33.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 12.4%

— #2,817 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 17.3%

— #602 highest among all counties nationwide

#30. McDonald County

– Median household income: $42,876

— 25.2% below state average, 34.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 14.9%

— #2,527 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%

— #564 highest among all counties nationwide

#29. Washington County

– Median household income: $42,849

— 25.2% below state average, 34.1% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 12.1%

— #2,862 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.2%

— #563 highest among all counties nationwide

#28. Stoddard County

– Median household income: $42,761

— 25.4% below state average, 34.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 11.6%

— #2,904 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%

— #557 highest among all counties nationwide

#27. Dent County

– Median household income: $42,714

— 25.4% below state average, 34.3% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 13.7%

— #2,686 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.2%

— #551 highest among all counties nationwide

#26. Carter County

– Median household income: $42,403

— 26.0% below state average, 34.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 18.6%

— #1,855 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%

— #528 highest among all counties nationwide

#25. Adair County

– Median household income: $42,301

— 26.2% below state average, 34.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 15.9%

— #2,358 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 21.1%

— #522 highest among all counties nationwide

#24. Butler County

– Median household income: $42,227

— 26.3% below state average, 35.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 12.4%

— #2,825 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 17.4%

— #512 highest among all counties nationwide

#23. Dade County

– Median household income: $42,117

— 26.5% below state average, 35.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 13.9%

— #2,658 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%

— #500 highest among all counties nationwide

#22. Benton County

– Median household income: $41,751

— 27.1% below state average, 35.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 13.7%

— #2,686 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.5%

— #463 highest among all counties nationwide

#21. Morgan County

– Median household income: $41,477

— 27.6% below state average, 36.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 14.7%

— #2,553 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.7%

— #447 highest among all counties nationwide

#20. Harrison County

– Median household income: $40,615

— 29.1% below state average, 37.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 11.1%

— #2,964 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.3%

— #389 highest among all counties nationwide

#19. Dallas County

– Median household income: $40,404

— 29.5% below state average, 37.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 10.8%

— #2,976 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.1%

— #381 highest among all counties nationwide

#18. New Madrid County

– Median household income: $40,129

— 30.0% below state average, 38.3% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 13.2%

— #2,733 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 17.3%

— #361 highest among all counties nationwide

#17. Iron County

– Median household income: $40,082

— 30.0% below state average, 38.3% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 9.7%

— #3,036 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.6%

— #358 highest among all counties nationwide

#16. Reynolds County

– Median household income: $39,552

— 31.0% below state average, 39.1% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 14.6%

— #2,559 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.6%

— #330 highest among all counties nationwide

#15. Howell County

– Median household income: $39,482

— 31.1% below state average, 39.3% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 10.5%

— #2,989 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 19.4%

— #323 highest among all counties nationwide

#14. Cedar County

– Median household income: $39,408

— 31.2% below state average, 39.4% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 11.5%

— #2,922 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.5%

— #321 highest among all counties nationwide

#13. St. Clair County

– Median household income: $39,000

— 31.9% below state average, 40.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 12.0%

— #2,879 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.9%

— #301 highest among all counties nationwide

#12. Dunklin County

– Median household income: $38,020

— 33.6% below state average, 41.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 12.0%

— #2,879 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 20.9%

— #257 highest among all counties nationwide

#11. Wayne County

– Median household income: $38,018

— 33.6% below state average, 41.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 9.6%

— #3,046 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 18.7%

— #255 highest among all counties nationwide

#10. Knox County

– Median household income: $37,588

— 34.4% below state average, 42.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 12.0%

— #2,865 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 18.5%

— #238 highest among all counties nationwide

#9. Wright County

– Median household income: $36,711

— 35.9% below state average, 43.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 8.5%

— #3,079 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.4%

— #201 highest among all counties nationwide

#8. Shannon County

– Median household income: $36,229

— 36.8% below state average, 44.3% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 5.4%

— #3,134 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 18.3%

— #181 highest among all counties nationwide

#7. Ripley County

– Median household income: $36,066

— 37.0% below state average, 44.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 8.8%

— #3,074 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 20.9%

— #177 highest among all counties nationwide

#6. Texas County

– Median household income: $35,758

— 37.6% below state average, 45.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 14.2%

— #2,625 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 19.2%

— #170 highest among all counties nationwide

#5. Pemiscot County

– Median household income: $34,709

— 39.4% below state average, 46.6% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 14.7%

— #2,551 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 23.4%

— #132 highest among all counties nationwide

#4. Mississippi County

– Median household income: $34,354

— 40.0% below state average, 47.1% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 10.8%

— #2,976 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 22.7%

— #123 highest among all counties nationwide

#3. Hickory County

– Median household income: $33,342

— 41.8% below state average, 48.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 8.2%

— #3,086 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.3%

— #102 highest among all counties nationwide

#2. Ozark County

– Median household income: $33,046

— 42.3% below state average, 49.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 8.1%

— #3,088 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 19.0%

— #97 highest among all counties nationwide

#1. Oregon County

– Median household income: $32,766

— 42.8% below state average, 49.6% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 9.2%

— #3,058 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 21.6%

— #88 highest among all counties nationwide

