Story name: Lowest-paying jobs in St. Louis

Canonical URL: https://stacker.com/missouri/st-louis/lowest-paying-jobs-st-louis

Written by: Stacker

Description: Stacker compiled the lowest paying jobs in St. Louis, MO-IL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in St. Louis, MO-IL, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

In St. Louis, the annual mean wage is $54,210 or 3.7% lower than national mean of $56,310, while the lowest-paying occupation makes $21,890. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Manicurists and pedicurists

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $30,080

– #88 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,010

– Employment: 73,010

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— York-Hanover, PA ($18,440)

— Fort Wayne, IN ($18,880)

— Akron, OH ($19,540)

– Job description: Clean and shape customers’ fingernails and toenails. May polish or decorate nails.

#49. Packers and packagers, hand

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $30,030

– #258 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,740



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,270

– Employment: 599,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Wichita Falls, TX ($18,740)

— Casper, WY ($19,850)

— Johnstown, PA ($19,920)

– Job description: Pack or package by hand a wide variety of products and materials.

#48. Funeral attendants

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $29,950

– #66 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,130

– Employment: 32,300

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Ogden-Clearfield, UT ($20,980)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($21,320)

— Lima, OH ($21,500)

– Job description: Perform a variety of tasks during funeral, such as placing casket in parlor or chapel prior to service, arranging floral offerings or lights around casket, directing or escorting mourners, closing casket, and issuing and storing funeral equipment.

#47. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $29,880

– #262 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,810



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,400

– Employment: 341,660

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($20,280)

— Albany, GA ($20,850)

— Dalton, GA ($20,890)

– Job description: Wash or otherwise clean vehicles, machinery, and other equipment. Use such materials as water, cleaning agents, brushes, cloths, and hoses.

#46. Switchboard operators, including answering service

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $29,800

– #77 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 630



National

– Annual mean salary: $33,980

– Employment: 59,270

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Alexandria, LA ($20,580)

— Lawton, OK ($21,710)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($22,090)

– Job description: Operate telephone business systems equipment or switchboards to relay incoming, outgoing, and interoffice calls. May supply information to callers and record messages.

#45. Sewers, hand

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $29,700

– #4 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,790

– Employment: 3,410

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Salt Lake City, UT ($26,660)

— Ogden-Clearfield, UT ($26,930)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($29,510)

– Job description: Sew, join, reinforce, or finish, usually with needle and thread, a variety of manufactured items. Includes weavers and stitchers.

#44. Couriers and messengers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $29,620

– #102 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420



National

– Annual mean salary: $33,010

– Employment: 70,700

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($19,770)

— Monroe, LA ($21,160)

— Lawton, OK ($21,380)

– Job description: Pick up and deliver messages, documents, packages, and other items between offices or departments within an establishment or directly to other business concerns, traveling by foot, bicycle, motorcycle, automobile, or public conveyance.

#43. Craft artists

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $29,540

– #3 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $38,260

– Employment: 4,090

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI ($28,280)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($29,300)

— St. Louis, MO-IL ($29,540)

– Job description: Create or reproduce handmade objects for sale and exhibition using a variety of techniques, such as welding, weaving, pottery, and needlecraft.

#42. Concierges

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $29,470

– #31 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340



National

– Annual mean salary: $35,310

– Employment: 36,800

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($22,350)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($24,580)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($25,250)

– Job description: Assist patrons at hotel, apartment, or office building with personal services. May take messages; arrange or give advice on transportation, business services, or entertainment; or monitor guest requests for housekeeping and maintenance.

#41. Dietetic technicians

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $29,270

– #34 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,920

– Employment: 26,430

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Jackson, TN ($19,350)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($21,080)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($21,330)

– Job description: Assist in the provision of food service and nutritional programs, under the supervision of a dietitian. May plan and produce meals based on established guidelines, teach principles of food and nutrition, or counsel individuals.

#40. Door-to-door sales workers, news and street vendors, and related workers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $29,110

– #4 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,740

– Employment: 8,360

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($22,360)

— Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL ($22,390)

— San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX ($26,670)

– Job description: Sell goods or services door-to-door or on the street.

#39. Textile cutting machine setters, operators, and tenders

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $28,710

– #14 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,890

– Employment: 12,650

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($18,940)

— El Paso, TX ($24,480)

— Cleveland, TN ($24,650)

– Job description: Set up, operate, or tend machines that cut textiles.

#38. Passenger attendants

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $28,530

– #17 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,410

– Employment: 22,990

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($19,610)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($19,660)

— Savannah, GA ($22,210)

– Job description: Provide services to ensure the safety of passengers aboard ships, buses, trains, or within the station or terminal. Perform duties such as explaining the use of safety equipment, serving meals or beverages, or answering questions related to travel.

#37. Residential advisors

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $28,510

– #60 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280



National

– Annual mean salary: $33,430

– Employment: 102,450

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Gadsden, AL ($20,950)

— Jonesboro, AR ($20,980)

— Amarillo, TX ($21,360)

– Job description: Coordinate activities in resident facilities in secondary school and college dormitories, group homes, or similar establishments. Order supplies and determine need for maintenance, repairs, and furnishings. May maintain household records and assign rooms. May assist residents with problem solving or refer them to counseling resources.

#36. Baggage porters and bellhops

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $28,250

– #61 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,060

– Employment: 28,440

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Greensboro-High Point, NC ($19,580)

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($19,920)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($19,940)

– Job description: Handle baggage for travelers at transportation terminals or for guests at hotels or similar establishments.

#35. Library assistants, clerical

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $27,690

– #103 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,740

– Employment: 84,560

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,080)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($20,520)

— Akron, OH ($20,530)

– Job description: Compile records, and sort, shelve, issue, and receive library materials such as books, electronic media, pictures, cards, slides and microfilm. Locate library materials for loan and replace material in shelving area, stacks, or files according to identification number and title. Register patrons to permit them to borrow books, periodicals, and other library materials.

#34. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $27,630

– #192 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,170



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,630

– Employment: 1,272,840

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Alexandria, LA ($17,810)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,110)

— Hammond, LA ($18,740)

– Job description: Assist a preschool, elementary, middle, or secondary school teacher with instructional duties. Serve in a position for which a teacher has primary responsibility for the design and implementation of educational programs and services.

#33. Floral designers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $27,500

– #55 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 920



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,670

– Employment: 36,810

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($19,290)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560)

— Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA ($22,530)

– Job description: Design, cut, and arrange live, dried, or artificial flowers and foliage.

#32. Cooks, restaurant

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $27,420

– #195 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 13,230



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,530

– Employment: 1,109,650

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($20,590)

— Laredo, TX ($21,000)

— Gadsden, AL ($21,540)

– Job description: Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on menu, or plan menu.

#31. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $27,320

– #136 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,460



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,940

– Employment: 387,300

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($19,990)

— Dothan, AL ($20,340)

— Decatur, AL ($20,520)

– Job description: Prepare and cook large quantities of food for institutions, such as schools, hospitals, or cafeterias.

#30. Ambulance drivers and attendants, except emergency medical technicians

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $27,240

– #19 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,700

– Employment: 14,120

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Beckley, WV ($21,610)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($22,080)

— Florence, SC ($22,100)

– Job description: Drive ambulance or assist ambulance driver in transporting sick, injured, or convalescent persons. Assist in lifting patients.

#29. Nursing assistants

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $27,230

– #72 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 14,610



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,050

– Employment: 1,371,050

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($21,840)

— Brunswick, GA ($22,370)

— Columbus, GA-AL ($22,540)

– Job description: Provide or assist with basic care or support under the direction of onsite licensed nursing staff. Perform duties such as monitoring of health status, feeding, bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting, or ambulation of patients in a health or nursing facility. May include medication administration and other health-related tasks. Includes nursing care attendants, nursing aides, and nursing attendants.

#28. Animal caretakers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $27,220

– #222 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,770



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,380

– Employment: 193,660

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Morristown, TN ($18,810)

— Greenville, NC ($20,320)

— Twin Falls, ID ($20,580)

– Job description: Feed, water, groom, bathe, exercise, or otherwise provide care to promote and maintain the well-being of pets and other animals that are not raised for consumption, such as dogs, cats, race horses, ornamental fish or birds, zoo animals, and mice. Work in settings such as kennels, animal shelters, zoos, circuses, and aquariums. May keep records of feedings, treatments, and animals received or discharged. May clean, disinfect, and repair cages, pens, or fish tanks.

#27. Bartenders

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $27,150

– #230 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,100



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,910

– Employment: 486,720

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Gadsden, AL ($17,930)

— Decatur, AL ($17,950)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,150)

– Job description: Mix and serve drinks to patrons, directly or through waitstaff.

#26. Recreation workers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $26,980

– #116 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,050



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,960

– Employment: 325,640

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,040)

— Lake Charles, LA ($20,300)

— Monroe, LA ($21,000)

– Job description: Conduct recreation activities with groups in public, private, or volunteer agencies or recreation facilities. Organize and promote activities, such as arts and crafts, sports, games, music, dramatics, social recreation, camping, and hobbies, taking into account the needs and interests of individual members.

#25. Orderlies

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $26,520

– #19 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 720



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,780

– Employment: 43,570

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC ($22,440)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($22,810)

— Jackson, MS ($22,850)

– Job description: Transport patients to areas such as operating rooms or x-ray rooms using wheelchairs, stretchers, or moveable beds. May maintain stocks of supplies or clean and transport equipment. Psychiatric orderlies are included in Psychiatric Aides.

#24. Amusement and recreation attendants

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $26,430

– #243 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,830



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,610

– Employment: 248,190

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,040)

— Lynchburg, VA ($18,600)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($18,650)

– Job description: Perform a variety of attending duties at amusement or recreation facility. May schedule use of recreation facilities, maintain and provide equipment to participants of sporting events or recreational pursuits, or operate amusement concessions and rides.

#23. Cooks, short order

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $26,370

– #128 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 670



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,030

– Employment: 123,350

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Laredo, TX ($18,660)

— Gainesville, GA ($18,740)

— Mobile, AL ($18,820)

– Job description: Prepare and cook to order a variety of foods that require only a short preparation time. May take orders from customers and serve patrons at counters or tables.

#22. Childcare workers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $26,310

– #262 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,590



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,790

– Employment: 494,360

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rome, GA ($17,330)

— Dothan, AL ($18,370)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,440)

– Job description: Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.

#21. Food servers, nonrestaurant

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $26,160

– #213 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,470



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,460

– Employment: 254,650

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,460)

— Enid, OK ($18,780)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($18,960)

– Job description: Serve food to individuals outside of a restaurant environment, such as in hotel rooms, hospital rooms, residential care facilities, or cars.

#20. Sewing machine operators

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $25,900

– #38 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,420



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,420

– Employment: 116,520

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— El Paso, TX ($18,940)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($21,950)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($22,070)

– Job description: Operate or tend sewing machines to join, reinforce, decorate, or perform related sewing operations in the manufacture of garment or nongarment products.

#19. Cashiers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $25,210

– #257 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 27,000



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,710

– Employment: 3,333,100

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($19,530)

— Monroe, LA ($19,780)

— Albany, GA ($20,320)

– Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.

#18. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $24,840

– #183 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,370



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,010

– Employment: 795,590

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,460)

— Valdosta, GA ($18,730)

— Alexandria, LA ($19,070)

– Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.

#17. Psychiatric aides

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $24,820

– #11 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $33,300

– Employment: 51,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Jackson, TN ($21,440)

— Charleston, WV ($22,320)

— Jackson, MS ($22,620)

– Job description: Assist mentally impaired or emotionally disturbed patients, working under direction of nursing and medical staff. May assist with daily living activities, lead patients in educational and recreational activities, or accompany patients to and from examinations and treatments. May restrain violent patients. Includes psychiatric orderlies.

#16. Waiters and waitresses

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $24,520

– #199 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 21,070



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,470

– Employment: 1,944,240

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($17,980)

— Decatur, AL ($17,980)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($18,060)

– Job description: Take orders and serve food and beverages to patrons at tables in dining establishment.

#15. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $24,490

– #48 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,050

– Employment: 31,980

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Raleigh, NC ($18,320)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($19,670)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($19,930)

– Job description: Press or shape articles by hand or machine.

#14. Pharmacy aides

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $24,420

– #25 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,250

– Employment: 38,900

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($20,300)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($21,220)

— Grand Island, NE ($21,360)

– Job description: Record drugs delivered to the pharmacy, store incoming merchandise, and inform the supervisor of stock needs. May operate cash register and accept prescriptions for filling.

#13. Locker room, coatroom, and dressing room attendants

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $24,330

– #12 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,320

– Employment: 11,530

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Oklahoma City, OK ($20,510)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($21,040)

— Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ ($21,080)

– Job description: Provide personal items to patrons or customers in locker rooms, dressing rooms, or coatrooms.

#11 (tie). Fast food and counter workers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $24,310

– #261 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30,710



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,540

– Employment: 3,450,120

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($18,690)

— Mobile, AL ($18,750)

— Montgomery, AL ($18,780)

– Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.

#11 (tie). Dishwashers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $24,310

– #244 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,600



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,600

– Employment: 395,660

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,490)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($18,400)

— Muncie, IN ($18,550)

– Job description: Clean dishes, kitchen, food preparation equipment, or utensils.

#10. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $24,160

– #174 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,580



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,900

– Employment: 222,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,020)

— Dalton, GA ($18,450)

— Monroe, LA ($18,500)

– Job description: Accommodate hotel, motel, and resort patrons by registering and assigning rooms to guests, issuing room keys or cards, transmitting and receiving messages, keeping records of occupied rooms and guests’ accounts, making and confirming reservations, and presenting statements to and collecting payments from departing guests.

#9. Food preparation workers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $24,080

– #133 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,990



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,820

– Employment: 793,590

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hammond, LA ($18,290)

— Morristown, TN ($18,550)

— Monroe, LA ($19,010)

– Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.

#8. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $24,050

– #213 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,370



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,300

– Employment: 374,940

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,090)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,100)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($18,240)

– Job description: Facilitate food service. Clean tables; remove dirty dishes; replace soiled table linens; set tables; replenish supply of clean linens, silverware, glassware, and dishes; supply service bar with food; and serve items such as water, condiments, and coffee to patrons.

#7. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $23,740

– #69 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,440



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,390

– Employment: 95,600

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Tulsa, OK ($18,650)

— Appleton, WI ($18,760)

— Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC ($18,930)

– Job description: Assist patrons at entertainment events by performing duties, such as collecting admission tickets and passes from patrons, assisting in finding seats, searching for lost articles, and helping patrons locate such facilities as restrooms and telephones.

#6. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $23,640

– #102 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,030



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,600

– Employment: 179,890

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($18,060)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,580)

— Rome, GA ($19,050)

– Job description: Operate or tend washing or dry-cleaning machines to wash or dry-clean industrial or household articles, such as cloth garments, suede, leather, furs, blankets, draperies, linens, rugs, and carpets. Includes spotters and dyers of these articles.

#5. Parking attendants

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $23,590

– #42 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 940



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,910

– Employment: 123,790

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lake Charles, LA ($19,840)

— Huntsville, AL ($19,910)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($20,000)

– Job description: Park vehicles or issue tickets for customers in a parking lot or garage. May park or tend vehicles in environments such as a car dealership or rental car facility. May collect fee.

#4. Gambling dealers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $23,550

– #13 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 710



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,110

– Employment: 67,330

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lake Charles, LA ($17,840)

— Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL ($18,320)

— Reno, NV ($18,540)

– Job description: Operate table games. Stand or sit behind table and operate games of chance by dispensing the appropriate number of cards or blocks to players, or operating other gambling equipment. Distribute winnings or collect players’ money or chips. May compare the house’s hand against players’ hands.

#3. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $22,840

– #211 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,060



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,800

– Employment: 316,700

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($17,940)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,150)

— New Bern, NC ($18,190)

– Job description: Welcome patrons, seat them at tables or in lounge, and help ensure quality of facilities and service.

#2. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $22,670

– #77 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,660



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,050

– Employment: 113,150

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($17,440)

— Athens-Clarke County, GA ($17,790)

— Sheboygan, WI ($17,940)

– Job description: Monitor recreational areas, such as pools, beaches, or ski slopes, to provide assistance and protection to participants.

#1. Cooks, fast food

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $21,890

– #127 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,010



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,300

– Employment: 544,420

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Altoona, PA ($17,660)

— Johnson City, TN ($17,700)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,900)

– Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.