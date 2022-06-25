Ryan Everton // Unsplash

The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the worldbut there’s a growing trend of financial inequality, with middle-class households feeling the most impact. In fact, the number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April 2022 analysis from Pew Research Center. On the other hand, the upper-income level rose from 14% to 21%. The declining middle class in the U.S. can be attributed to various factors including a decrease in unions and manufacturing jobs and an increased need for college-educated, tech-savvy employees.

The COVID-19 pandemic also played a major role in exposing the harsh financial gap as those who fell under the middle- and upper-income brackets were able to keep their jobs and/or work remotely. At the start of the pandemic in the U.S., workers who fell under the lower-income tier found themselves unemployed or having to be out of work, even if temporarily, as their place of employment was closed.

Those who worked in the leisure and hospitality industries were hit the hardest financially. In December 2020, employment in the hospitality industry was down by 23% compared to pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, an unemployment rate that surpassed other industries. Service employees such as housekeepers, food preparation workers, kitchen cooks, automobile glass installers, and animal caretakers were some of the lowest-paying jobs in the nation.

Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in St. Louis, MO-IL, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in St. Louis

ESB Basic // Shutterstock

#50. Switchboard operators, including answering service

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $31,340

– #107 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,590

– Employment: 48,190

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($51,610)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($51,250)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($47,440)

Canva

#49. Musical instrument repairers and tuners

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $31,300

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $39,740

– Employment: 5,710

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($50,860)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($50,750)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($46,760)

Unsplash

#48. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $31,220

– #144 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 18,530



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,860

– Employment: 2,036,680

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,030)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($41,240)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($41,150)

Canva

#47. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $31,150

– #91 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 950



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,780

– Employment: 98,970

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ames, IA ($44,000)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,680)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,920)

GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

#46. Nursing assistants

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $30,740

– #216 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 14,090



National

– Annual mean salary: $33,250

– Employment: 1,314,830

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($47,690)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,500)

— Salinas, CA ($44,210)

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

PxHere

#44 (tie). Library assistants, clerical

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $30,640

– #106 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,490

– Employment: 78,470

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($53,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($52,500)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($49,030)

UfaBizPhoto // Shutterstock

#44 (tie). Sewing machine operators

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $30,640

– #123 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,110



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,880

– Employment: 116,220

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Appleton, WI ($43,060)

— Glens Falls, NY ($42,270)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($40,660)

viviandnguyen_ // Flickr

#43. Packers and packagers, hand

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $30,460

– #149 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,900



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,950

– Employment: 585,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,960)

— Rome, GA ($38,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,460)

Unsplash

#42. Floral designers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $30,330

– #117 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,100

– Employment: 36,000

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($44,600)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($43,780)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,120)

Oksana Shufrych // Shutterstock

#41. Recreation workers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $30,200

– #193 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,830



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,020

– Employment: 264,020

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($50,710)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,730)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,200)

You may also like: Where people in St. Louis are moving to most

Canva

#40. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $29,950

– #136 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 530



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,960

– Employment: 111,480

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($50,340)

— Fairbanks, AK ($41,840)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,120)

Jorge Royan // Wikimedia Commons

#38 (tie). Cooks, restaurant

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $29,710

– #168 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 12,070



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,630

– Employment: 1,193,860

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($43,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,380)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,690)

Canva

#38 (tie). Bakers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $29,710

– #200 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,430



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,300

– Employment: 181,800

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,850)

— Chattanooga, TN-GA ($41,660)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,160)

Crew // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Bartenders

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $29,570

– #135 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,450



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,340

– Employment: 485,330

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($50,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,820)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($47,440)

Paul.J.West // Shutterstock

#36. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $29,470

– #176 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,430



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,760

– Employment: 1,187,270

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Canva

#35. Dietetic technicians

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $29,290

– #77 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,160

– Employment: 21,610

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,550)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,700)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($48,370)

VGstockstudio // Shutterstock

#34. Food servers, nonrestaurant

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $29,240

– #103 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,950



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,500

– Employment: 243,030

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($46,270)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,400)

Nejron Photo // Shutterstock

#33. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $29,180

– #184 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,740



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,550

– Employment: 351,960

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($40,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,780)

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#31 (tie). Animal caretakers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $29,110

– #124 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,700



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,520

– Employment: 225,680

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,460)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,720)

— Salinas, CA ($37,420)

Richard Thornton // Shutterstock

#31 (tie). School bus monitors

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $29,110

– #50 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 560



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,220

– Employment: 55,310

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($49,850)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($48,610)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,750)

You may also like: How gas prices have changed in St. Louis in the last week

Canva

#30. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $28,870

– #249 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,960



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,520

– Employment: 392,860

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($48,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,400)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($47,000)

Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock

#29. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $28,810

– #106 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,340



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,830

– Employment: 157,400

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,740)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,290)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($35,690)

Canva

#28. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $28,690

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,110

– Employment: 26,910

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,040)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($37,370)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($36,530)

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#27. Shuttle drivers and chauffeurs

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $28,650

– #188 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,470



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,570

– Employment: 175,660

– Entry level education requirements: not available

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,740)

— Napa, CA ($42,730)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,000)

Canva

#26. Orderlies

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $28,550

– #83 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390



National

– Annual mean salary: $33,440

– Employment: 45,160

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($51,370)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,740)

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive rent in St. Louis

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#25. Waiters and waitresses

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $28,440

– #141 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 17,320



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,010

– Employment: 1,804,030

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Glens Falls, NY ($47,570)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,080)

— Ithaca, NY ($44,970)

Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#24. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $28,310

– #136 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,740



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,580

– Employment: 723,430

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,430)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,940)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,580)

Canva

#23. Physical therapist aides

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $28,260

– #106 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,370

– Employment: 42,390

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($45,060)

— Jackson, MS ($42,210)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,510)

Martin Smith // Shutterstock

#22. Parking attendants

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $27,850

– #79 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,210

– Employment: 91,160

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,920)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,670)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,420)

Flamingo Images // Shutterstock

#21. Concierges

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $27,810

– #88 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $37,520

– Employment: 33,560

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($47,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,690)

— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($42,870)

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in St. Louis metro area

Canva

#20. Demonstrators and product promoters

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $27,700

– #111 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,990

– Employment: 40,680

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($64,820)

— Boulder, CO ($51,470)

— Prescott, AZ ($47,200)

Canva

#19. Ambulance drivers and attendants, except emergency medical technicians

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $27,690

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,060

– Employment: 11,710

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($42,590)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($41,380)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,090)

Pexels

#17 (tie). Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $27,560

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 730



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,390

– Employment: 54,970

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charlottesville, VA ($48,540)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($39,670)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,140)

Canva

#17 (tie). Pharmacy aides

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $27,560

– #125 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,560

– Employment: 43,560

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($59,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($57,630)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($56,450)

Travis Grathwell // Flickr

#16. Locker room, coatroom, and dressing room attendants

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $27,400

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,220

– Employment: 9,670

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,160)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,250)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($39,710)

You may also like: Closest national parks to St. Louis

Jason Person // Shutterstock

#15. Cooks, short order

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $27,340

– #109 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 970



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,110

– Employment: 124,800

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,670)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,060)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,940)

Gabriel Georgescu // Shutterstock

#14. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $27,190

– #128 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,600



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,040

– Employment: 220,380

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($52,150)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,910)

Krakenimages.com // Shutterstock

#13. Childcare workers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $27,010

– #124 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,680



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,680

– Employment: 438,520

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,390)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,120)

— Napa, CA ($36,850)

Cameris // Shutterstock

#12. Taxi drivers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $26,970

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,050

– Employment: 13,950

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($35,820)

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($34,830)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($33,650)

Antoine Taveneaux // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Gambling dealers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $26,890

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 600



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,960

– Employment: 64,700

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($50,000)

— Killeen-Temple, TX ($45,790)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($45,250)

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in St. Louis

Canva

#10. Food preparation workers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $26,830

– #196 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,300



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,810

– Employment: 783,350

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,230)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,340)

Dean Drobot // Shutterstock

#9. Cashiers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $26,270

– #125 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 28,130



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,780

– Employment: 3,335,170

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,910)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,400)

aboutsung // Shutterstock

#8. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $26,250

– #121 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,490



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,690

– Employment: 336,970

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($38,490)

— Ithaca, NY ($38,170)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,910)

Daniel Lee // Flickr

#7. Cooks, fast food

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $25,810

– #103 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 15,220



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,490

– Employment: 768,130

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($36,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,640)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,040)

Pixabay

#6. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $25,670

– #91 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,180



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,320

– Employment: 114,320

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($43,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,930)

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to St. Louis

Ryan Everton // Unsplash

#5. Dishwashers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $25,660

– #133 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,160



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,350

– Employment: 377,040

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,440)

Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#4. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $25,510

– #111 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,650



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,000

– Employment: 324,690

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,060)

— Madera, CA ($36,490)

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#3. Baggage porters and bellhops

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $25,480

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,040

– Employment: 20,530

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,310)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,760)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,160)

Unsplash

#2. Amusement and recreation attendants

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $25,370

– #114 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,810



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,110

– Employment: 262,170

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,800)

— Anchorage, AK ($36,020)

Pxhere

#1. Fast food and counter workers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $25,190

– #126 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 19,320



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,060

– Employment: 3,095,120

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,240)

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor