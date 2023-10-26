ST. LOUIS – A Powerball player won $50,000 with Double Play. They may not have scored the winning ticket on October 7, but they got another shot at winning in a second drawing.

The ticket matched four out of five white-ball numbers, plus the Powerball, in the Double Play drawing, resulting in a $50,000 prize. This lucky ticket was purchased at the QuikTrip at 604 Big Bend Road, in St. Louis.

Double Play lets players enter the same Powerball numbers into a second drawing following the main Powerball drawing. The winning Double Play numbers for October 7 were 13, 31, 51, 55, and 66, with the Powerball being 23.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday is estimated at $100 million.

Winning the jackpot is an incredibly slim chance, at one in 292,201,338. On the other hand, a $50,000 win without or without using Double Play is the same; the odds are one in 913,130.