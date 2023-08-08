ST. LOUIS – If you hope to strike it rich through Powerball or Mega Millions, your odds aren’t great, but they might be better in Missouri and Illinois compared to other states.

New data from two gambling-based websites – Bet MGM and Jackpocket – shows that Missouri is one of the best states to win a Powerball jackpot and Illinois is one of the best to win a Mega Millions jackpot.

According to Bet MGM, 31 lottery players in Missouri have taken home the Powerball’s largest prize, second-most of any U.S. state and only trailing Indiana. Bet MGM adds that five players in Missouri have won a top prize of at least $200 million and the largest winner in the state won nearly $600 million.

According to Jackpocket, 14 lottery players in Illinois have taken home the Mega Millions’ largest prize, seventh-most of any U.S. state. New York has the most jackpots won with 43, but Illinois is one of at least nine states with double-digit Mega Millions jackpot winner. Jackpocket adds the last Mega Millions winner from Illinois earned their prize last year.

Conversely, Missouri was not named among the top 10 states to win Mega Millions, and Illinois was not named among the top 10 states to win the Powerball.

A new report from the Associated Press says Illinois might have a bit of an edge, however, holding claim to one of the 10 largest lottery prizes in the world.

The next Powerball drawing is set for 9:59 p.m. this Wednesday with a $170 million top prize. The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday at 10 p.m. with an estimated jackpot of $1.55 billion, the largest prize in the game’s history.