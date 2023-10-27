ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A lucky Missouri Lottery player won a $100,000 jackpot from a “Whole Lotta $500s” scratchers ticket.

The ticket was purchased at a Phillips 66 at 1342 Pennsylvania Ave. in Pagedale.

This “Whole Lotta $500s”game offers a top prize of $100,000, and the tickets are $5. Only five people have won the jackpot. More than 500,000 people have won at least $5.

The rules of the game are easy to understand: To win, players must match their chosen numbers with the winning numbers.

If a player finds a “dollar bill” symbol, they win right away. If they’re lucky enough to find a “$500” symbol, they win $500 right away. If the lucky players get the coveted “WIN ALL” symbol, they can claim all 15 prizes, which is the big prize.