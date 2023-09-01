ST. LOUIS – A $2 million ticket was sold at QuikTrip, located at 2030 Union Road in St. Louis. The winner entered the store to purchase gas and a soda, then decided to try their luck with a ‘Super Cash Bonanza’ game ticket. The Scratchers ticket they purchased held one of the game’s $2 million top prizes.

“I went in to buy my Diet Coke, and when I opened my wallet, I had two singles and a $20 bill,” the winner said. “After getting my soda, I thought, ‘Hey, I’m feeling lucky,’ so I asked the clerk if they had a $20 Scratchers ticket.”

“I scratched the ticket in the car and kept glancing at my friend after matching the first couple of numbers,” they recalled. “I was like, ‘Is this real?’ I remained very calm about it.”

Super Cash Bonanza is a $20 Scratchers ticket released on April 24. The game currently offers over $30.3 million in unclaimed prizes, including another $2 million top prize and two $100,000 second prizes.