EUREKA, MO – A Missouri resident has won a $50,000 prize after playing a Powerball ticket they purchased at Wayside, located at 5150 State Route 109 in Eureka. The numbers they selected held a personal connection to their family.

The numbers they chose aligned with four of the white ball numbers and the Powerball during the drawing on September 16. The winning numbers for that night’s drawing were 8, 11, 19, 24, and 46, with a Powerball number of 5.

Each Powerball ticket contains a selection of numbers drawn from a specific numerical range. The likelihood of winning is based on the total number of unique combinations within this range.

The winning number combination is drawn entirely at random. The lottery is rooted in mathematics and probability, and the odds of winning remain consistent regardless of the number of participants.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game, with drawings taking place on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. You can find all current and past winning numbers at MOLottery.com.

During FY23, players in Jefferson County raked in more than $40.2 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers also received over $4 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $4.7 million from Lottery proceeds went to support education programs in the county.