ST. LOUIS – Country singer Luke Bryan recently announced that his 36-city Country On Tour kicks off this summer in June. The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre will host one of the shows on Saturday, August 26. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 3. FOX 2 will be giving away tickets all this week.
Bryan was awarded by the Academy of Country Music in 2021 for ‘Entertainer of the Year.’ He’s also preparing for his sixth season as a celebrity judge on ABC’s American Idol.
Country On Tour Schedule
- 06/15/2023 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
- 06/16/2023 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater
- 06/17/2023 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
- 06/23/2023 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- 06/24/2023 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
- 07/06/2023 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- 07/07/2023 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion
- 07/13/2023 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
- 07/20/2023 Portland, OR RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
- 07/21/2023 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre
- 07/22/2023 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
- 07/27/2023 Lubbock, TX United Supermarkets Arena
- 07/28/2023 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater
- 07/29/2023 Denver, CO Ball Arena
- 08/04/2023 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
- 08/05/2023 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
- 08/10/2023 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
- 08/12/2023 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
- 08/13/2023 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater
- 08/17/2023 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
- 08/18/2023 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
- 08/19/2023 Pittsburgh, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake
- 08/25/2023 Evansville, IN Ford Center
- 08/26/2023 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- 09/28/2023 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
- 09/29/2023 Ft Worth, TX Dickies Arena
- 09/30/2023 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
- 10/05/2023 Orlando, FL Amway Center
- 10/06/2023 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena
- 10/07/2023 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
- 10/12/2023 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
- 0/13/2023 Green Bay, WI Resch Center
- 0/14/2023 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
- 10/26/2023 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park
- 10/27/2023 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena
- 10/28/2023 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium