Luke Bryan’s ‘Raised Up Right’ tour coming to St. Louis this Fall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Tickets for Luke Bryan’s “Raised Up Right” tour go on sale this week. He will be playing the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on September 9, 2022. The tour also features Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock.

FOX 2 will be giving away tickets starting Tuesday. You can buy them starting on Friday at 10:00 am at Lukebryan.com.

The tour takes its name from the chorus of Luke’s current smash single “Up.” This is the sixth single from Luke’s #1 debuting Born Here Live Here Die Here album.

Raised up Right Tour Schedule:

6/9/2022 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

7/7/2022 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

7/8/2022 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park

7/9/2022 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

7/21/2022 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

7/22/2022 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

7/28/2022 Gilford, NH Bank of NH Pavilion

7/29/2022 Gilford, NH Bank of NH Pavilion

7/30/2022 Hartford, CT Xfinity Theatre

8/5/2022 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater

8/14/2022 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

8/18/2022 Birmingham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

8/19/2022 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena

8/20/2022 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Music Center

8/25/2022 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

8/26/2022 Lafayette, LA Cajundome

8/27/2022 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

9/8/2022 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

9/9/2022 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/10/2022 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/29/2022 Estero, FL Hertz Arena

9/30/2022 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

10/1/2022 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/6/2022 Southaven, MS Landers Center

10/7/2022 Bossier City, LA Brookshire Grocery Arena

10/8/2022 Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

10/13/2022 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum

10/14/2022 Huntsville, AL The Orion Amphitheater

10/15/2022 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center

10/27/2022 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena

10/28/2022 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena