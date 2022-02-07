Lumière Place to become Horseshoe St. Louis after 2022 renovation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Lumière Place Casino is getting a new name and look. It will become Horseshoe St. Louis and the rebranding comes with new signs and building renovations. The casino complex opened along the St. Louis riverfront in 2007.

Lumière Place is part of the Caesars Entertainment group and they also own the Horse Shoe brand. They acquired the St. Louis casino in 2018. The renovations are expected to be done by spring 2022.

There will be new carpet, lights, and there is an updated look planned for the casino floor, according to a statement from Caesars Entertainment. The exterior of the building will also get a new look to match. A new Starbucks will be coming to the location later this year as well.

“Horseshoe Saint Louis will bring a new look and introduce some exciting new gaming offerings for our guests. We couldn’t be prouder to bring this legendary brand, known for poker and gaming, to our guests here at Lumière Place,” states Brian Marsh, General Manager of the property.

Horseshoe Casinos offer no-limit betting and have been in operation since 1951. They operate in several cities across the United States.