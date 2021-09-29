Lunchtime Live food and music series aims to help transform downtown

Downtown St. Louis as seen from inside of the Arch at the top. Jefferson Memorial in foreground and Bush Stadium is to the left.

ST. LOUIS– Music, food, and fellowship are behind a new weekly event that started at the Old Post Office in downtown St. Louis this month. Lunchtime Live provides not only dining and entertainment for those working and living downtown, but also networking opportunities.

Organizers also hope it will help transform downtown.

“One of our core focus areas is increasing public safety Downtown and events like Lunchtime Live and other activations in our open spaces help increase foot traffic, which contributes to a more vibrant, clean, and safe neighborhood,” said Kelli McCrary, Executive Director of the Downtown St. Louis Community Improvement District.

Lunchtime Live will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Wednesday from September 15 through November 3 at Old Post Office Plaza, 801 Locust Street in Downtown St. Louis.

Lunchtime Live is sponsored by Greater St. Louis, Inc. and the Downtown St. Louis Community Improvement District.

This series comes as city officials and civic groups work to improve public safety in downtown St. Louis. Earlier this month Mayor Tishaura Jones announced a new plan called the Downtown Engagement ad Public safety initiative.

“It is our shared responsibility as a city to create opportunities for our young people and families to enjoy downtown,” said Mayor Jones during the announcement.

The city has also been deploying about 30 officers to downtown on the weekends to help curb problems. The plan is to keep the extra officers there for a few weeks then assess.

Mayor Jones explained in the short term, the immediate action is to address safety. However, she said making downtown a positive space for communities to come together is a key to long-term growth.

The Cardinals are also part of the initiative. Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III said at the time the team is committed to the city and isn’t going anywhere. He said when it comes to security efforts, failure is not an option. He said he is glad to be part of the group that will meet to discuss how to make downtown safer.