ST. LOUIS – A Lyft driver was carjacked early Saturday morning by two 18-year-old passengers.

Police said the incident happened at the intersection of Bircher Boulevard and Arlington Avenue.

The 49-year-old Lyft driver said he picked up the two suspects when the male suspect “put a gun to the victim’s head and demanded him to exit the vehicle.”

The suspects were last seen driving westbound on Bircher in a 2015 gold Nissan Altima.

The investigation is ongoing.