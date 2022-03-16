ST. LOUIS – If your St. Patrick’s Day plans include Irish whiskey or green beer, keep in mind you can get a free ride home.

The alcohol distribution company Major Brands is teaming up with Jameson Irish Whiskey and Lyft to offer two thousand free rides across Missouri.

The offer will be available from tomorrow from 2pm-2am Friday by entering the code “MDSTPATS” on the Lyft app.

It’s all part of their “safe home after every occasion” initiative, which has provided more than 100,000 free rides across Missouri.