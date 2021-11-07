Lyla’s Dream Bakery becomes a reality for 10-year-old

FLORISSANT, Mo. – Thousands lined up Sunday afternoon as Lyla’s Dream Bakery became a reality at Made By Lia in Florissant.

“It’s one thing to get money for your surgery or for your medical treatment but to actually have the dream come to life and have a whole city supporting you like that’s something that you can’t buy that’s priceless,” Dream Machine COO Timmy Bishop said.

Lyla has a painful syndrome that can’t be cured but can be treated.

“I have complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) in my leg, and it always hurts-but sometimes it’ll get really bad,” she said last Thursday.

The condition hasn’t stopped her from dreaming.

TikTok star Charlie Rocket helped make it happen along with Leah Horner, owner of Made By Lia.

Lyla’s mother, Heather McCarty, said the entire experience has been unforgettable.

“Overwhelming gratitude and I think finally feeling we have little hope which we didn’t for a very long time,” Heather said.

McCarty said the past year has been challenging for Lyla and to see her little girl enjoying the moment is heartwarming.

“To see her light up again, to see things come into fruition, that were beyond anything that she could imagine. I don’t think there’s anything better for a parent,” she said.

Led by Lyla, Rocket, Horner, and more prepared thousands of Piggy cookies with the goal of raising twenty-five thousand dollars to help pay for her treatments.

“We’re launching her website on Tuesday. We have a manufacturer we’re going to mass distribute to our entire audience of seven million people so we might sell a million dollars worth of cookies. It’s going to be crazy,” Bishop said.

Nearly 16 million people have seen Lyla’s story on Rocket’s social media platforms and the number will likely grow, and fast.

“This is so special and to be able to be here with Lyla and help make her dream come true. This has been one of the greatest weeks of our lives,” Bishop said.