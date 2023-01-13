ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted for robbing three St. Louis area McDonald’s. He used mace to disable employees and take the restaurant’s cash.

The same man is accused of robbing the McDonald’s on Lindell on November, 29, 2022. He also hit the South Jefferson location on December 14, 2022 and January 8, 2023. The Hampton location was robbed on December 27, 2022.

At all three locations, the man approached the drive-thru window on foot while a cashier is completing an order. He then sprays the employee with mace and takes cash from the cash register.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man with a light complexion. He is in his late teens to early 20’s and is around 5’10” to 6′ tall. The suspect typically wears a surgical mask and clear disposable gloves during the crimes.

Anyone with information in these crimes should call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. You may be eligible for a reward and can submit tips anonymously. You can also speak with a detective by calling 314-444-2500. .