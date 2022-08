ST. LOUIS — Rapper, singer, songwriter, musician, and actor, Machine Gun Kelly landed his Mainstream Sellout tour in St. Louis on Wednesday, August 10.

MGK thrilled the thousands in attendance at Enterprise Center with his blend of contemporary and alternative hip hop with a rock sound, along with a stage show to delight with pyrotechnics, fog machines, and topped off with a pink helicopter.

