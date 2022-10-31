CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Macy’s department store holds a blowout sale as they gear up to close at the Chesterfield Mall.

What was once a bustling pastime, now when shopping at the Chesterfield Mall these days, the only sounds you’ll hear are pickleball and customers driving away.

“I remember when Macy’s was Famous-Barr, but over the last 10 years, it’s just been slowly fading down,” said Sharon Godar, a Macy’s customer. “I came here at least once a week and sometimes twice a week, the last three or four years, it’s been once a month.”

Another customer shared their thoughts about the retail store closing at its longtime location within the mall.

“It’s a shame because it looks like everything is empty, everything is unattended, not a lot of people working too, so it’s quite sad,” said Jerry Flores.

Macy’s will soon become Market by Macy’s, downsizing to a store in Chesterfield Commons on Nov. 11. The department store is the last major retailer to leave the mall, which will close at the end of 2023.

This will pave the way for the developers, The Staenberg Property Group, to build apartments, offices, retail, and restaurants as part of a downtown Chesterfield revitalization as part of a mixed-use site over the next 10 years.

“There’s hope,” said Chesterfield Mayor Bob Nation. “It should add a vibrancy to not only the city of Chesterfield but the entire area. A lot of people say it’s among the most valuable property in the state, so I’m optimistic about the future.”

FOX 2 reached out to the developers to talk, but we have not received a response.

The developers will meet with city and county officials Tuesday to discuss their financing plans with the TIFF commission.