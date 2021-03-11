Mahomes’ fiancée shares first video of newborn daughter

FILE – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq’s Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta in Atlanta, in this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, file photo. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Chiefs Kingdom got a first glimpse of its new princess.

Brittany Matthews, fiancée of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shared the first video of daughter Sterling Skye to her Instagram followers Wednesday evening.

The video, set to the song “Lady” by country star Brett Young, shows Matthews working out in a gym during her pregnancy. The final scene shows her working out as she cuddles her daughter.

Matthews also provides additional details about her pregnancy and the birth of her daughter in the video. The captions read that she was in the gym for the last time a day before she was induced. Based on her calculations, Matthews delivered Sterling Skye at 39 weeks and three days.

Matthews and Mahomes both shared news of their daughter’s birth on social media.

Matthews said little Sterling was born on Feb. 20 and weighs 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

Since the little girl’s birth, Matthews has also shared that she and Mahomes have set a date for their wedding and chosen a venue for it, although she hasn’t shared the exact details with her followers.

Mahomes and Matthews got engaged at Arrowhead Stadium in September, the same day that the Chiefs QB got his Super Bowl LIV ring.