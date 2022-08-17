CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Police are investigating several reports of stolen mail at the Chesterfield post office over the past several weeks.

Investigators say someone is stealing from blue exterior mail collection box at the post office at 16105 Swingley Ridge Road. Police first learned of such activity last month. It’s unclear when or how much mail was stolen, but police say thieves targeted only one mail collection box.

As a precaution, police advise customers to temporarily complete mail transactions at an alternate postal facility. The Chesterfield Police Department’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation is working with United States Postal inspectors over the investigation.

If you have been impacted by the mail thefts, contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 636-537-3000.