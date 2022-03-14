Pickup truck and van collide head-on on River Des Peres in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A major accident happened Monday morning on River Des Peres Boulevard just north of Gravois Avenue.

A van and a pickup truck crashed head-on at about 6:45 a.m. Both vehicles have front-end damage. It is unknown at this time how many people were injured in this crash.

River Des Peres Boulevard is closed off to traffic in this area.

