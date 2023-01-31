The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a homicide case in Berkeley.

Investigators say a 34-year-old man died in a shooting around 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 8000 block of Busiek Avenue. The scene remains active as of late Tuesday morning, and officers have set up a perimeter around the area to investigate.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at a hospital. Authorities have not yet released any names in the investigation, nor determined what might have led up to the shooting.

The Major Case Squad asks anyone with information to contact the Berkeley Police Department at 314-400-3810 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).