BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot in Breckenridge Hills.

Investigators say Chuckie White, 54, of St. Ann, died in the shooting. He was found deceased in the parking lot of a business along St. Charles Rock Road.

Police have not yet disclosed any suspect information or details on when the shooting happened. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to assist with the case.

If you have any relevant to the investigation, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).