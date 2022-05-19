PAGEDALE, Mo. – A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a double shooting and homicide Wednesday afternoon in Pagedale.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was called to the 7800 block of Page Avenue to assist Pagedale police.

The shooting took place around 3 p.m. near Page and Quendo avenues. Police initially reported a man had been gunned down and a woman had been wounded. But on Thursday, the Major Case Squad said a juvenile male had been killed.

Thanks to tips from the public, Major Case Squad investigators were able to locate and arrest Erric Boyd for the shooting.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Boyd on Thursday with one count of second-degree murder, one count of second-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. He remains jailed on a $750,000 cash-only bond at the St. Louis County Justice Center.